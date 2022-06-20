scorecardresearch
Robbers attack retd forest dept employee’s house, make away with Rs 90k

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
June 20, 2022 4:14:55 am
Four robbers entered the house of a retired forest department employee and made off with Rs 90,000 in Trivedi Camp area near Dera Bassi early Sunday morning. Mahinder Singh (75), the house owner, fought them and tried to stop them but he was overpowered by the robbers.

Four robbers entered the house of a retired forest department employee and made off with Rs 90,000 in Trivedi Camp area near Dera Bassi early Sunday morning. Mahinder Singh (75), the house owner, fought them and tried to stop them but he was overpowered by the robbers.

Singh told the police that he along with his wife and son were sleeping, when around 1 am, he heard some noises in their courtyard. According to Singh, he saw that four men had entered his house and were carrying sticks.

“I challenged them but they attacked me with sticks. They took away Rs 90,000 and four cell phones,” Mahinder Singh told the police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh said that the robbers also took away the Digital Video Recorded (DVR) with them. Police registered a case against four unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

