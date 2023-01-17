Robbers attack food delivery executive in Mohali, take away Rs 7,000

Some unidentified people attacked a food delivery executive with sharp-edged weapons early Monday morning and left him seriously injured. The victim was identified as Anoop Singh (40), a resident of Jhampur village. He was returning home around 2 am and when he reached near his village, the assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, took away Rs 7,000 and a cell phone.

Anoop Singh works as a food delivery executive for an app. A passerby noticed Anoop Singh lying on the roadside and informed the villagers. He was then taken to the Civil Hospital in Phase VI but the doctors referred him to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Balongi Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector PS Grewal told The Indian Express that they were in the process of registering a case of attempt to murder and snatching. He added that Anoop Singh’s condition was stable.

Balongi police have registered a case against unidentified people under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 379 B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).