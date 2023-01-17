scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Robbers attack food delivery executive in Mohali, take away Rs 7,000

Balongi police have registered a case against unidentified people under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 379 B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

food delivery executive attacked in MohaliBalongi Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector PS Grewal said that the victim's condition was stable. (Representational/File)

Some unidentified people attacked a food delivery executive with sharp-edged weapons early Monday morning and left him seriously injured. The victim was identified as Anoop Singh (40), a resident of Jhampur village. He was returning home around 2 am and when he reached near his village, the assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, took away Rs 7,000 and a cell phone.

Anoop Singh works as a food delivery executive for an app. A passerby noticed Anoop Singh lying on the roadside and informed the villagers. He was then taken to the Civil Hospital in Phase VI but the doctors referred him to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Balongi Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector PS Grewal told The Indian Express that they were in the process of registering a case of attempt to murder and snatching. He added that Anoop Singh’s condition was stable.

Balongi police have registered a case against unidentified people under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 379 B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 10:07 IST
Next Story

‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans found written on wall of vehicle repairing workshop

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close