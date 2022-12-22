scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Use quality material for road works, else face action: Public works minister

The minister visited the hot-mix plant at Tangori and reviewed the functioning of the plant with an aim to improve the quality of public works. Top officials of the Public Works Department were also present during the visit.

harbhajan singh news, punjab news, indian expressPunjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh . (File)
Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh issued directions to all officials and contractors concerned to ensure proper quality material is used for repair and construction work of new roads. He said that stern action will be taken against officials and contractors in default.

The minister visited the hot-mix plant at Tangori and reviewed the functioning of the plant with an aim to improve the quality of public works. Top officials of the Public Works Department were also present during the visit.

Singh gave directions for the use of enhanced specifications to improve the quality of works. He also asked officials to make most use of recycling to reduce the cost of works. He said that recycling will also reduce pollution. Singh also took stock of the plant and the existing laboratory.

He added said that the funds released by the government for development works are taxpayers’ money and it should be used in a transparent manner to ensure quality development works. In this regard, he issued orders to ensure repair of roads and quality of newly constructed roads in the state and that no official or contractor will be spared for negligence.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 09:23:00 am
