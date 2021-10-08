Road repair work in full swing just before CM son’s reception

Since the reception of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s son Navjit Singh has been scheduled for October 11 at a resort near Kharar, the Kharar Municipal Council (KMC) and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), is busy repairing the road leading to the resort. The ‘anand karaz’ ceremony of Navjit will be held on October 10 at Gurudwara Sacha Dhan Sahib in Mohali.

The GMADA repaired a small portion of the road within the last two days which was lying unrepaired for many months. The work has continued for three more days, where street lights were also installed. The area was otherwise was lying unattended.

Earlier, the GMADA faced issues for levelling of the road but the work has now been completed. GMADA officials remained tightlipped about the sudden expedition in the road repair work.

“We were asked to repair the road by the senior officers and the work has been in progress for the past few days,” a GMADA official said.