Revenue officers told to not register transfer of ownership in illegal colonies

The Punjab revenue department issued strict guidelines to revenue officers in the state to not register the ‘instrument of transfer of ownership properties’ in unauthorised colonies.

The department termed the practice of registration of properties in illegal colonies as a loss to the revenue.

An official from the Mohali revenue department said that the letter was issued to all the revenue officers in the state that there will be no registration of transfer of ownership in any unauthorised colony.

The officer said that since Mohali is a hub of real estate and many illegal colonies have come up in the vicinity of Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar and Dera Bassi and the instructions issued by the department will have a big impact in the district.

“No officer of the revenue department, housing development and urban department and local government department can feign ignorance of mushrooming illegal colonies in their jurisdiction,” the letter said.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had started a drive to demolish the structures which came up in illegal colonies for the past one and half months.

Many illegal colonies had come up in the vicinity of Mohali, where hundreds of people bought them at cheaper rates and are facing issues like lack of basic amenities.