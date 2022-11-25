scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Restore power connections of 47 residents of New Sunny Enclave: HC to PSPCL

The applicants on Thursday through counsels alleged that the electricity connections to their premises were disconnected on November 23, 2022.

The counsels sought urgent directions to the respondents to restore their electricity connections. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the PSPCL (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited) to restore electricity connections of 47 residents on the premises of New Sunny Enclave, Mohali.

The residents of Sector 123, T-Block, New Sunny Enclave, Mohali, have filed an application for being impleaded as petitioners in a case already pending before the HC against a builder to provide permanent electricity connections at normal rates.

The applicants on Thursday through counsel, Ankur Gupta, Rakesh Dhiman and Abhimanyu Kalsy, alleged that the electricity connections to their premises were disconnected on November 23, 2022. They sought urgent directions to the respondents to restore their electricity connections.

However, Anmol Puri, appearing for PSPCL, stated that electricity connections of the premises of the applicants have not been disconnected.

After hearing the matter, a division bench of Justices Harinder Singh Sidhu and Lalit Batra said that though the applicants have not yet been formally impleaded as petitioners, it is directed that if the electricity connections of the premises of the applicants have been disconnected, the same be restored forthwith.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 07:39:33 am
