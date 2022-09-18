scorecardresearch
Resignation of Mohali mayor from coop bank top post put on agenda

The meeting will be held at the bank’s head office in Phase 2.

The resignation of the chairman-cum-director of Co-operative Bank, Mohali, has been placed on the agenda in a meeting of the governing body of the bank on September 19. Mohali civic body Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu had resigned from the post of chairman-cum-director of the bank on August 22. He had sent his resignation to the bank’s board of directors.

The meeting will be held at the bank’s head office in Phase 2. In total, there are eight items on the agenda, including Sidhu’s resignation.The Punjab Local Bodies Department on Friday slapped Sidhu with a show cause notice in connection with a ‘clash of interest’ complaint by some sitting and former councillors on August 10.

In the complaint, the councillors alleged that Sidhu favoured a housing society – Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited – by awarding tenders worth lakhs for development works. Sidhu had denied the allegations.

