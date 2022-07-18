Residents fume as Mohali areas face power outage

Many areas in Mohali witnessed 6-7 hour long power outage, after heavy rain lashed the region on Saturday night.

Many villages in Zirakpur area were hit badly, where residents complained of long power cuts. The power department, however, claimed to have restored electricity in all the affected areas.

After the rains, areas including Adda Jhungian, Chatt, Aastha Residential Society and Ambala Road were affected. The supply was affected at around 11.30 pm, which was not restored until early morning.

Jasbir Singh, a resident of Adda Jhungian village, said that there was no power supply till 4 am on Sunday and their repeated requests to the power department went in vain.

He added that many nearby villages were also affected and there was no supply till 10 am on Sunday.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Chatt village, said that there was no power till 10.30 am on Sunday.

He added that despite complaints, the power department did not revert.

Sukhdev Chaudhary, president of the Joint Action Committee of Resident Welfare Associations at Zirakpur, said that they have been raising the issue of frequent power outages in the city but to no avail.

There are many areas where power cuts are imposed immediately after rain and despite lodging complaints online, residents continue to suffer due to official apathy.

An officer of the Punjab Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) said that the power supply was affected due a fault on the supply line which was rectified.