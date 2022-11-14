scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Registration of pet dogs low, Mohali Municipal Corporation to impose fine from 2023

The MC officials will soon decide on the fine amount. The officials have also urged people to come forward so that the registration bylaws could be implemented in the city.

Mohali pet dogs, Mohali pet dogs fine, Mohali Municipal Corporation, MMC, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsAccording to the MC officials, 175 registration certificates had been issued to pet-dog owners in the past one year

After noticing a poor response from pet-dog owners in registering their pets, the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) has now decided to impose a fine on those failing to register their pet-dogs with the civic body by March 31, 2023.

The officials have also urged people to come forward so that the registration bylaws could be implemented in the city.

According to the MC officials, a total of 175 registration certificates had been issued to pet-dog owners in the past one year while they received around 230 applications. Out of 230, as many as 30 applications were received from outside the jurisdiction of the civic body and were rejected.

Assistant Commissioner Varinder Jain told The Indian Express that after March 31, 2023, they will take legal action and also impose fine on those who fail to register their pets with the civic body.

“We are yet to decide that how much would be the fine but we will consult with our senior officers and decide. One-year extension for registration of dogs was given in the last financial year which will end on March 31,” an officer said.

Hundreds of people have pets in Mohali and till now there was no registration criteria. Last year the local bodies department had notified the dog bylaws in Mohali.

As per the bylaws a person must not keep a dog that is older than three months without an annual registration and fee payment. Dogs kept or brought within the area of the Mohali MC, on or before the first day of April each year or within seven days of its arrival in the area, need to get the dog registered with the office of the MC with Form A.

The form shall be provided on application at the office of the MC. Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said that the response for registration is low but they have asked the officers to expedite the process.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 03:25:11 am
