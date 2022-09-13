scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Recovery of arms, luxury car: Bhagwanpuria remanded in 10 days police custody by Mohali’s Kharar court

Mohali police on Saturday arrested a man identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani and recovered 11 pistols from him along with a luxury BMW car. The accused had revealed during interrogation that he was in touch with Bhagwanpuria. The police wanted to confront both.

In another case of drug smuggling and arms, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was also produced in court. His judicial remand was extended till September 26.

Two days after the arrest of alleged accomplices of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in Kharar, Mohali police on Monday brought Bhagwanpuria on production warrants to a Kharar court. The court had remanded Bhagwanpuria in ten days police custody.

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni had said that Manpreet is an old accomplice of Sunil Kumar alias Monu Gujjar, Jasmeet Singh alias Lucky, both residents of Hoshiarpur, and Nikhil Kant Sharma of Patiala. Manpreet was carrying a 9mm Glock pistol, police said.

