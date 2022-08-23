Reconstruct all community centres in Mohali, deputy mayor writes to GMADA

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi Monday wrote a letter to officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), demanding that all community centres in Mohali be re-planned and reconstructed.

Bedi stated in the letter that community centres were built by GMADA in Phase 11, Phase 7, Sector 70, Sector 71, Phase 5, Phase 6, Phase 1, Phase 2 of Mohali, which are currently under MC.

He said that apart from this, the community centre of Phase 3B1 later came under the municipal corporation because the court used to run here. This community centre has been demolished by the municipal corporation and a new and modern community centre is being built by the MC here.

He said that since the MC did not have any financial resources, the entire income of the civic body comes mainly from property tax. The work of the municipal corporation is mainly limited to cleaning arrangements and maintenance of street lights.

Bedi said in his letter that all taxes related to property transactions in Mohali, cost of passing maps, extension fee of vacant plots, transfer fees, allotment are done by GMADA and the responsibility of providing facilities to the people is of GMADA.