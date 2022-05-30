scorecardresearch
Rajasthan native held with 500 grams opium

According to the police the accused was arrested from near Daun Majra village after the police received a tip-off. The police party led by ASI Kulvinder Singh arrested the accused. 

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
May 30, 2022 7:09:32 am
A case under the relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered against him at Kharar (Sadar) police station.

Kharar police arrested a Rajasthan native and recovered 500 grams of opium from him. The accused was said to be involved in drug smuggling into the state. He has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Jalore district in Rajasthan.

According to the police the accused was arrested from near Daun Majra village after the police received a tip-off. The police party led by ASI Kulvinder Singh arrested the accused.  A police officer said that the accused was currently living in Majra village near Kharar, from where he was operating and supplying the opium to his clients. The police said that Sunil was walking and saw a police naka set up near Daun Majra. “He tried to escape but we caught him and on checking, opium was recovered from him,” a police officer added.

A case under the relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered against him at Kharar (Sadar) police station.

