Rainwater enters their houses at Kharar, angry residents block traffic for 5 hours

Hundreds of Kharar residents on Sunday blocked the traffic on flyover in protest against waterlogging in their houses due to rain. The residents alleged that the district administration and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) failed to address their grievances.

The residents blocked the traffic near Desumajra village for around five hours. The protest ended after Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Singh assured the protesters to solve the issue by discussing it with the departments concerned.

Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Desumajra village who was protesting, said that with the building of flyover, the water accumulates at Desumajra and Mundu Kharar villages. He added that more than 300 houses in both the villages were submerged in rainwater and the furniture was damaged. The electronic appliances were affected.

“We have been raising the issue with the district administration and GMADA. We had also written applications but to no avail,” Amarjeet alleged.

Harbans Singh, another protester, said that many housing societies witnessed waterlogging and that the administration should make arrangements to drain out the rainwater.

“We want that a drainage line should be constructed and it should be connected to Patiala Ki Rao. This will be a more effective way to solve the issue,” Harbans said.

Gagandeep Singh, a protester, said that his house was submerged in rainwater due to incessant rain in the last two days. He added that the drains were not cleaned due to which the water overflowed and entered the houses.

“The furniture got damaged. We could not sleep last night despite bringing the issue to the notice of the local authorities. Nobody listened to us,” Gagandeep said.

Baljeet Singh Khalsa, a protester, said that some of the families had to take refuge in Gurdwara Gurmat Prasar on Nijjar Road.

Khalsa told The Indian Express that some of the families of a housing society on Nijjar road had to take refuge in gurdwara as water entered their houses.

Commuters had to face problems due to the protest. The Landran-Kharar road was choked with heavy traffic on both sides.

Kharar SDM Ravinder Singh assured the protesters that he would hold a meeting with the officials of GMADA and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to discuss the matter.