Rain sinks Mohali again, roads turn into ponds, traffic crawls

A spell of heavy rain on Thursday morning again brought Mohali to its knees laying bare the administration’s claims of prepardness for the rainy season.

Most of the main roads of the district turned into ponds on Thursday, triggering massive traffic jams and hassling commuters. Kharar and Zirakpur were particularly the worst hit, with hundreds of commuters being stranded in traffic jams in these areas for as long as 3-4 hours.

In Kharar, a long traffic jam was witnessed near Desu Majra stretch which has become notorious as a chokepoint even when there is even a light spell of rainfall. Commuters remained stranded for around two hours on the stretch as water gushed in from both sides of the service roads.

Baljeet Singh Khalsa, a Kharar resident, who got stuck at the Desu Majra stretch on Thursday, said that flooded roads had become a routine affair even in case of light rainfall and residents later are often left struggling in long traffic jams that follow. He added that they had been raising the issue of waterlogging in the town due to the construction of the flyover for a long time, but the authorities had refused to take any steps to resolve the issue.

Khalsa also demanded that a dedicated traffic team be deployed in Kharar at all the bottlenecks to regulate vehicular flow in case of rain.

“There is an issue of regulation of traffic under the flyover. We have been asking the concerned authorities to take action, but nothing has happened,” Khalsa said.

In Mohali, meanwhile, water again managed to enter houses in the low-lying areas in various phases, with the Opposition councillors targeting the Mayor for poor prepardness before the monsoon season.

Speaking on the issue, councillor Sukhdeep Singh Patwari said that they had never seen the city in such a bad shape during the rainy season and all the claims made by the mayor had fallen flat this year.

Patwari further said that they have been asking the ruling dispensation to look after the waterlogging issue in the city, but nobody listened to them and mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu and his deputy, Kuljeet Singh Bedi, instead were busy in taking credit for works which they had never done.

In Mohali, vehicle were stranded at railway underbridges in the city. In Sector 82 and Saneta underbridge, commuters had to wade through knee deep rain water to get across from one point to another.

In Zirakpur, on the other hand, almost all residential societies witnessed waterlogging, with residents struggling to get out of their houses.

Sukhdev Chaudhary, the president of JAC of the Residents Welfare Associations (RWA), said that they had been raising the issue of illegal encroachment by private builders in Zirakpur town for long. “Encroachment on the natural choe was the primary reason for waterlogging in the area and this has become a major issue in the past few years,” Chaudhary said.

He said that it was time the district administration identified illegal encroachment and cracked down on them with immediate effect.

Otherwise in the coming years, it would become impossible to drain out the water. In Nayagaon, the internal roads turned into ponds, while in Mullanpur area, rainwater overflowed into the seasonal rivulets.

Contacted, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said that officials had taken stock of the situation and arrangements were being made for draining out the rain water in the seasonal rivulets.

Speaking on Kharar traffic jam issue, the DC said that he had visited the Desu Majra point last week and found that there was an issue of water being drained out in the area.

“The GMADA officials were informed and they are already working on it. In the meanwhile, we will put in place some temporary solution,” Talwar said.