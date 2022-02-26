Pvt company’s director booked for not disposing of biodegradable material

The managing director of a private limited company has been booked by the Phase 11 police for allegedly not disposing of biodegradable material produced in his establishment. The action was taken on the complaint of the pollution department. The accused was not arrested yet.

According to the information, the pollution department had received a complaint that bio-degradable waste was found in Amb Sahib Colony which was not disposed of properly. The complainants had told the pollution department that without proper waste management, the residents of the area risked contracting various diseases.

After receiving the information, officials of the pollution department had visited the area and found bio-degradable material in the area. Following the recovery, the pollution department then had lodged a complaint with the police.

Acting on the complaint — lodged by the Assistant Environment Engineer, Piyush Goel — the police booked Sarbjeet Singh, the managing director of M/S Rainbow Environment Private Limited under sections 268, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).