Punjabi University closes regional centre in Phase VII

Punjabi University has decided to close its regional centre in Mohali’s Phase VII, with the varsity authorities attributing its decision to a declining number of students.

The students of the centre have been asked to shift to other colleges, following which the students staged a protest at the centre on Thursday.

The protesting students said that they were asked by the university authorities to shift to Phase VI Government College or to colleges in Patiala. The students also claimed that there used to be five teachers earlier, but now the university administration had asked all the teachers to stop coming to the Mohali Phase VII centre and instead report at Patiala.

Contacted, the vice chancellor of Punjabi University, Dr Arvind, said that the decision to close the regional centre was taken due to the low patronage among students. He added that at present the strength of students at the centre is ten per cent less than than the minimum number required to keep the centre operational.