Punjabi singer hospitalised after being hit by pick-up truck

Punjabi singer Amanjot Singh Panwar aka Alfaaz was injured after he was hit by a pick-up truck near a dhaba on Landran-Banur road.

The incident happened when a worker of the dhaba was trying to flee by taking away the vehicle.

The incident happened at Pal Dhaba. Police booked a man identified as Vicky, a resident of Raipur Rani in Panchkula district.

The Sohana Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Gurcharan Singh, told The Indian Express that Alfaaz along with his three friends had gone to a dhaba on Saturday night where Vicky met him. The SHO added that Vicky had some monetary issue with the owner of the dhaba.

“Vicky had met Alfaaz and requested him to help him to get his money from the dhaba owner. Alfaaz asked the dhaba owner about the issue. The dhaba owner told Alfaaz that Vicky is his worker and a drunkard, and creates scene every day,” the SHO said.

The SHO said that after Alfaaz met the dhaba owner, Vicky understood that he would not get his money back and tried to flee with a pick-up truck from the dhaba.

The SHO said, “While trying to flee, Vicky hit Alfaaz who was also standing outside the dhaba and injured him. We have recovered the vehicle and arrested the accused.”

The SHO added that the incident was reported to them on Sunday afternoon.

DSP (City-2) H S Bal told The Indian Express that they shall investigate the issue further.

A case was registered under sections 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as toendanger human life, or the personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at Sohana police station.

Alfaaz was admitted to Fortis hospital. A spokesperson of the hospital said that the singer was stable.