Punjabi singer alleges threat calls from ‘gangster’

Punjabi singer Sajan Sharma has alleged that he had been receiving threat calls from an unknown person, who claimed he was a gangster.

Sajan Sharma, in his complaint to Zirakpur police, stated that he had got an ex-parte divorce from his first wife recently and recently married reality show star Afsana Khan. He then claims that of late he had been receiving calls from an unknown caller who had been threatening him with dire consequences.

Zirakpur police registered a case against unknown people under section 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have launched a probe in the case.