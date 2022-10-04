Punjabi singer accident: Police add attempt to culpable homicide charge

A day after a dhaba worker hit Punjabi singer Amanjot Singh Panwar, aka Alfaaz, the district police added the charge of attempt to culpable homicide against the driver of the pick-up truck who allegedly hit the singer at a dhaba on Banur-Landran road on late Saturday night. The police also questioned the owner of the dhaba where the incident had happened.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the Sohana Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Gurcharan Singh, said that Section 308 (whoever does any act with such intention or knowledge and under such circumstances that, if he by that act caused death, he would be guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR which was registered under bailable offences under sections 336, 337 and 279 of the IPC.

“We have added a section which is non-bailable after it came to light that accused Vicky first hit Alfaaz while fleeing the spot and then again hit the singer even after knowing that the singer was injured,” the SHO said.

The SHO said that the accused shall be produced in the court on Tuesday.

Accused Vicky had hit Alfaaz while fleeing from Pal Dhaba on Saturday night. Alfaaz was admitted to Fortis hospital after he suffered injuries. A spokesperson of the hospital said that Alfaaz’s condition was stable and he was doing well.