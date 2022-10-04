scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Punjabi singer accident: Police add attempt to culpable homicide charge

The police also questioned the owner of the dhaba where the incident had happened.

Amanjot Singh in Fortis hospital on Sunday. (Source: Twitter)

A day after a dhaba worker hit Punjabi singer Amanjot Singh Panwar, aka Alfaaz, the district police added the charge of attempt to culpable homicide against the driver of the pick-up truck who allegedly hit the singer at a dhaba on Banur-Landran road on late Saturday night. The police also questioned the owner of the dhaba where the incident had happened.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the Sohana Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Gurcharan Singh, said that Section 308 (whoever does any act with such intention or knowledge and under such circumstances that, if he by that act caused death, he would be guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR which was registered under bailable offences under sections 336, 337 and 279 of the IPC.

“We have added a section which is non-bailable after it came to light that accused Vicky first hit Alfaaz while fleeing the spot and then again hit the singer even after knowing that the singer was injured,” the SHO said.

The SHO said that the accused shall be produced in the court on Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll pushPremium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll push
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

Accused Vicky had hit Alfaaz while fleeing from Pal Dhaba on Saturday night. Alfaaz was admitted to Fortis hospital after he suffered injuries. A spokesperson of the hospital said that Alfaaz’s condition was stable and he was doing well.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 05:56:22 am
Next Story

Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks $475 million in punitive damages

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement