Punjab: Zomato delivery partner killed after being hit by a speeding car

A man working for an online food delivery app was killed on Monday night, after a speeding car allegedly hit the bike he was riding on near Sector 108 on Kharar-Landran road.

Police said they have filed a case against an unidentified car driver but the accused has neither been traced, nor arrested yet.

Police identified the deceased as one Lovepreet, who hailed from Pehwa in Kurukshetra district in Haryana. Lovepreet had presently been living in Haryana’s Sohana. Lovepreet, police said, was at present working for the app Zomato.

The complainant in the case, one Ashu Kumar, told the police that he was with Lovepreet before the incident. Later, Lovepreet got a call from Sector 110 for food delivery.

“He asked me to accompany him to the destination and we both had left for delivering the order. When we were crossing Sector 108, a speeding car coming from Kharar side hit Lovepreet’s bike. Lovepreet was immediately thrown off his bike to the ground and sustained serious injuries. The vehicle was being driven rashly,” Kumar told the police.

Lovepreet was later rushed to a private hospital in Phase VIII, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Acting on Ashu’s complaint, Sohana police registered a case against an unidentified person under sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 427 (mischief, damage to property), and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).