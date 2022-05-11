Punjab: WWICS owner, employee booked for carrying out illegal mining in forest land

The Mohali district police on Tuesday registered a case against the owner of World Wide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS) Colonel B S Sandhu (retd) and his employee Tarsem Singh for allegedly carrying out illegal mining activities in the forest land for selling a farm house.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh said that he had written to the police to add more sections in the FIR for damaging the environment and also recommended naming Sandhu’s son Davinder Singh in the FIR.

In a statement, the forest department said that information was received that Sandhu and his employee Tarsem Singh had made illegal kutcha roads and were carrying out illegal mining activities in the forest land for selling a farmhouse, Fairhavens Farmhouse.

“We came to know that the kutcha roads were made at Masol village. On checking, many irregularities were found and the FIR was registered,” the statement said.

The case was registered under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA). The forest department recommended adding relevant sections of the Mining and Minerals Act in the FIR.