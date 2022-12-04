scorecardresearch
Punjab Vigilance Bureau submits challan against AIG Ashish Kapoor

As per details, Kapoor was arrested on October 6. In the FIR of the case, it has been alleged that during his posting as the superintendent at Central Jail, Amritsar in 2016, Kapoor had got acquainted with a woman named Poonam Rajan, a resident of Sector 30, Kurukshetra. Rajan spent some time in the jail under judicial remand.

Assistant General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday submitted a challan in court against Assistant General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor in a graft case.

The bureau presented the challan in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Parminder Singh Grewal on Saturday under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The bureau has named nine witnesses in the case.

Kapoor is currently lodged in Patiala jail.

Rajan, along with her mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep Singh and sister-in-law Preeti, was later arrested and in police remand in a cheating case registered at Zirakpur police station. Kapoor had gone to the police station and fraudulently convinced Poonam Rajan’s mother to help her get bail and acquittal from the court.

The FIR further reads that after this Ashish Kapoor, in connivance with Pawan Kumar, the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Zirakpur police station and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjinder Singh got Preeti, sister-in-law of Poonam Rajan, declared innocent in the case.

In lieu of that favour, Ashish Kapoor obtained signatures of Prem Lata on different cheques amounting to Rs 1 crore and deposited them under the names of his relatives and got them encashed, through ASI Harjinder Singh.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 08:17:33 am
