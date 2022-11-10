scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests sarpanch for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

A spokesperson of the bureau said that a case had been registered on a complainant filed by Sarbjeet Kaur of Barouli village in Derabassi Sub-Division against the accused — identified as Harjeet Singh Gullu — on the Chief Minister anti-corruption helpline.

A case under Section 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against the accused at the Vigilance Bureau Flying Squad-1 Police Station. (Representational/file)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested a sarpanch of Mattran gram panchayat for taking a bribe in the name of police officials.

The spokesperson added that during investigation of this complaint and evidence submitted in this regard, it was found that Harjeet had received Rs 10,000 from the complainant to pay as bribe to police officers to get her justice in a case which was under investigation in Sohana police station.

The spokesperson added that during investigation of this complaint and evidence submitted in this regard, it was found that Harjeet had received Rs 10,000 from the complainant to pay as bribe to police officers to get her justice in a case which was under investigation in Sohana police station.

The spokesperson further informed that during further probe, the allegations was found to be true and a case under Section 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against the accused at the Vigilance Bureau Flying Squad-1 Police Station.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 07:53:44 pm
