Punjab: Underpass to ease traffic on highway to Ambala

The underpass which is coming up at Ambala-Chandigarh highway will ease the traffic, officials have said. The construction work of the underpass will be completed within six months. The work has already started on the stretch.

An official of Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) said that the work is being undertaken by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and will be done in the jurisdiction of Punjab.

The work on around 800 meter long stretch will start from Punjab-Chandigarh border where an underpass will be constructed. The underpass will connect the flyover.

“The underpass will ease the traffic burden, this stretch had become notorious for the long traffic jams during the peak hours, with the construction of this underpass the traffic shall easily cross this stretch and connect the main flyover,” an official said.

The underpass will also connect the flyover near Ramada Hotel.

The official further said that the traffic will be diverted on the service road where the traffic police will remain deputed for traffic regulation.

The commuters coming from Chandigarh will have to face the problems due to the construction as the movement shall be affected due to the construction work.