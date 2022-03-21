Punjab: Two women booked for cheating man of `1.32 lakh

The Matour police booked two women running an immigration firm on the charges of cheating. The accused had promised the complainant, Hardeep Singh, a work visa for Canada. The two have not been arrested yet.

Hardeep, a resident of Hoshiarpur, told the police that he wanted to go to Canada on a work visa and approached an immigration firm, World Advisor Consultant, in Sector 70 in 2021 for the same. Hardeep paid Rs. 1.32 lakh to the owner of the firm Paramjeet Kaur for the work visa. However, he alleged, he was neither given a work visa nor did he get a refund.

An inquiry was conducted into the complaint by a Deputy Superintendent Officer (DSP) following which the police registered the case against Paramjeet Kaur and her employee Daman Kaur under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of Punjab Travel Professional Act.