Punjab: Two nabbed with over 32,000 banned tablets

Zirakpur police arrested two persons and recovered 32,200 banned tablets from them Monday. The arrested were identified as Mandeep Singh and Gurwinder Singh, both residents of Dhakora village in Block Majri near Kurali. They were arrested near Nagla village in Zirakpur when a police party had set up a naka on Ghazipur road.

A police party led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashwini Kumar had noticed that two men were coming towards Nagla village, carrying a backpack. Police claimed that after seeing them, the men tried to walk back, following which the police got suspicious and stopped them.

“On checking the bag, we found 30,000 tablets of Lomotil and 2,200 tablets of Alprasafe. These tablets are used by addicts as cheaper options when they cannot afford other narcotics,” the officer added.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the accused were selling the tablets near Kurali, Mohali and Mullanpur Garibdas, after taking it from other states at cheaper rates.

He added that the accused used to target daily wage workers as these tablets are cheaper than heroin, opium and poppy husk.

“In the past we had seen that the accused were taking these tablets from Uttar Pradesh (UP), Delhi and selling them in Punjab. We suspect more recoveries from them in the coming days,” the police officer added.

The arrests were made during an ongoing drive against drug peddlers.

Police said that they expect more recoveries. Zirakpur police registered a case under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.