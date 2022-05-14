Punjab: Three authors booked for ‘distortion’ of Sikh history

Punjab police registered a case against three authors Saturday for alleged distortion of Sikh history in three Class XII books. The books were reportedly prescribed in schools affiliated to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The case was registered at the State Crime Police Station in Phase-IV, Mohali.

Those booked were identified as Manjit Singh Sodhi, the writer of Modern ABC of History of Punjab; author Mahinderpal Kaur and MS Mann, the writer of History Punjab. The case has been registered based on a complaint by farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa.

The three have been booked under Sections 295A (hurting religious sentiments), 153A (wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR states that Baldev Singh Sirsa had lodged a complaint with the PSEB. Later, an inquiry was conducted and the report submitted to the Punjab home department on April 28.

The complainant, however, termed the FIR as a “mere eyewash”. He added that the protest over the issue will continue.

The issue of alleged distortion of Sikh history was also raised during the assembly elections in the state earlier this year.

Last month, the PSEB had banned the three controversial books.