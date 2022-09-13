scorecardresearch
Punjab: Three arrested with 155 grams of heroin

The accused were taking the drugs from Delhi to sell it in Mohali and nearby areas at a cheaper price. The arrests were made from near the old Ambala road by a team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nirmal Singh at a special naka.

The accused were coming towards Dhakoli in a Maruti Ciaz car when they were stopped by the police and on checking the narcotics were found in their vehicle.

Dhakoli police arrested three persons and recovered 155 gm heroin from them on Monday. According to the police, the arrested were identified as Shiv Kumar, a resident of Nangal, Lovely Verma and Rajan, both residents of Khanna. The accused were coming towards Dhakoli in a Maruti Ciaz car when they were stopped by the police and on checking the narcotics were found in their vehicle.

The police said the car suddenly stopped at a distance from the naka and began turning around. Police found the heroin kept in a while polythene packet near the gear lever of the car. Police registered a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Dhakoli police station against the three.

