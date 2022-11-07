Two former Punjab police officers sentenced to life in 29-year-old fake encounter case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced two former Punjab Police officers to life imprisonment Monday in a 29-year-old fake encounter case which took place in the Tarn Taran district.

The court of special CBI Judge Harinder Sidhu imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each as well on Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh and if they fail to pay it, they would have to undergo an additional sentence of two years in jail.

The court held the two former officers guilty on October 27 as it pronounced the judgment in the fake police encounter in Tarn Taran on April 15, 1993, in which Harbans Singh, a resident of Uboke, along with one unknown man, was shown as killed.

The court convicted Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh for the offences punishable under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120-B read with 302 (murder), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture).

On April 15, 1993, the Tarn Taran (Sadar) police claimed three militants attacked the police party at 4.30 am when they were taking Harbans Singh who was in their custody for recovery of arms and ammunition, as per his disclosure statement, from the area of Chambal drain. During the cross-firing, Harbans Singh and one unidentified militant were killed, they said. A case was registered against the ‘unknown militants’ at Tarn Taran (Sadar) police station under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, and TADA Act.

The CBI conducted an investigation based on the complaint of Paramjit Singh, the brother of Harbans Singh, and found the story of the encounter suspicious. Based on the inquiry, the central agency on January 25, 1999, registered a case against the police officials.

Three years later, the CBI filed the chargesheet against four police officials then posted at the Tarn Taran (Sadar) station – Puran Singh, the then SHO, SI Shamsher Singh, ASI Jagir Singh, and ASI Jagtar Singh – on January 8, 2002.

A CBI court framed charges against them on December 13, 2002, but the trial was put on hold from 2006 to 2022 on the orders of higher courts. Accused Puran Singh and Jagir Singh died during this period. The statements of 17 witnesses were recorded before the trial court.