Currency-counting machine found at residence of former Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora: Vigilance tells court

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Wednesday informed a court that a currency-counting machine was seized during the searches at the residence of former cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora. The VB added that they are yet to find the source of money which Arora allegedly offered as bribe to VB’s Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police Manmohan Sharma.

The court sent Arora to 14-day judicial remand. The VB had Sunday arrested Arora for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to Sharma to “clear his name” in an ongoing inquiry against him in a disproportionate assets case.

Arora was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Harpreet Kaur Wednesday after his three-day police remand came to an end. The VB told the court that they had asked one Deepak Garg to appear before them as the car in which the bribe money of Rs 50 lakh was found belongs to Garg.

The agency said some property documents were also found in the car in question and the sleuths need to verify them. Garg, the VB informed the court, is currently in Delhi. The agency told the court that they would question both Arora and Garg together.

The VB further told the court that the former minister did not explain the source of the money found in the car and also did not cooperate in the investigation.

The bureau told the court that during the questioning of Arora, it came to light that he had joint properties with some other people which too needs to be probed.

H S Dhanoa, Arora’s counsel, contended the VB’s claims and argued that since the case is not related to the disproportionate assets case and if there was at all any recovery of cash, it falls under the ambit of the income tax department.

He also argued that the agency could not find anything incriminating from Arora’s house and said if the VB wants to question Garg, the agency can do so without Arora and if needed, the agency could seek production warrants.