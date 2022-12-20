Punjab senior town planner seeks details of independent builder floors in Mohali

The office of the Senior Town Planner of Punjab has asked the Mohali administration to provide within seven days the details of sale of independent floors that had been constructed by builders.

In a letter on Tuesday, Punjab’s Senior Town Planner said that it had come to the notice of the government that certain promoters after obtaining the licence to develop a colony under Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, Punjab Municipal Council Act, and under 2018 policy regarding reguralisation of unauthorised colonies, get individual residential building plans sanctioned for ground plus two floors of stilt plus three floors as per Municipal Council bylaws. They then sell them on floor-to-floor basis as independent floors.

The letter further stated that as per Municipal Building bylaws, independent floors mean residential floors, including stilted residential floors on plotted development and planned uniformly in the sanctioned layout plan. The letter said that separate norms have been prescribed in the Municipal Council bylaws for developing independent floors as per which the independent floors are considered as as per group housing norms.

“Accordingly, the practice of selling dwelling units on floor-to-floor basis as independent floors by getting individual residential building plans sanctioned for either stilt plus three floors of ground plus two floors lead to non-compoundable violations, besides causing financial loss to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).