Punjab revenue dept to start e-Girdawari, make data available to citizens online

The Punjab revenue department has decided to start an e-Girdawari initiative in the state with the aim of bringing efficiency, correctness and transparency in recording crop inspections — an exercise, popularly called Girdawari that is undertaken routinely twice a year.

The technical team of Punjab Land Record Society in the Revenue Department has developed a software and mobile app to capture the crop details. There are more than 2.21 crore khasras in Punjab and the process of data entry was started on August 17, 2021.

An official said that detailed instructions have been given to all the Deputy Commissioners in meetings, presided over by the Special Chief Secretary of Revenue, Ravneet Kaur, through video conference, regarding the e-Girdawari process.

The digitised record will be made available in public domain for citizens very soon and residents will be allowed to lodge online grievances about incorrect Girdawari also, officials said.