Punjab polls: Mohali DC reviews arrangements at sensitive booths

Mohali Deputy Commissioner(DC), Isha Kalia, who is also the District Electoral Officer has directed the police as well as the excise department to set up the nakas at all the entry points of the district bordering other states in order to keep a check on illegal liquor flowing into the state before the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

The Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday also visited sensitive booths in the Derabassi constituency and also reviewed special arrangements made at various booths for women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Derabassi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kuldeep Bawa, accompanied Kalia on Tuesday during her inspection.

Kalia directed the sector officers and BLOs to meet the dignitaries in their respective areas and also to maintain close liaison with the police so that in case of any election-related emergencies, efficient and quick action can be taken .

On Tuesday, the DC first visited the Government Primary School in the Baltana area where four booths have been set up in connection with the elections. After that, she visited the Strawberry School in the Baltana area.

The DC also reviewed the arrangements at other booths by visiting Government High Smart School Dhakoli where five booths have been set up .

She also sought information from BLOs about the number of votes who had been deducted from their respective booths and about new voters who had been inducted.

The Deputy Commissioner categorically directed the BLOs to ensure that the maximum number of new voters, in the 18 to 19 year age group, are enrolled as voters before the polls. She asked them to go door to door, if needed, to encourage the new voters to come out and cast their franchise.