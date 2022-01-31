Implementation of need-based policy for buildings hangs fire

Another election is on the corner but the residents of Mohali are awaiting the implementation of a need-based policy for their residences, which would benefit hundreds of people. When the first mayor of the city had taken over the reins of Municipal Corporation (MC) in 2015, he promised to implement the policy but it was still in the pipeline.

There are around 1,000 flats under various categories including the High-Income Group (HIG), Low-Income Group (LIG), and High-and Low-Income Group which shall be affected by the implementation of the policy.

The occupants of the flats under these categories made structural changes in their flats over time which is a violation of the building bylaws. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had issued notices to people for the violation.

The owners of these flats are also facing the issues of taking the loans against their properties as the GMADA does not give them the No Objection Certificate (NOC) due to the violations.

The owners had been long demanding the implementation of the policy which will regularise the structural changes in the buildings. The implementation of the policy would be a great relief for the people.

Ramesh Verma, who had raised the issue in the past told The Indian Express that political parties had made promises to the people to implement the policy but all parties failed. He added that with the implementation of the policy, around 50,000 residents will benefit from it.

“In 2017, the sitting MLA had promised that if their party was elected the policy shall be implemented, but it was all in the air,” Ramesh Verma added.

Former Councilor Ashok Jha who had raised the issue in the MC house in 2016 said that the sitting MLA wanted to take advantage before the elections in 2017, but then forgot about it.