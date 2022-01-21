Balbir Sidhu takes a dig at AAP, says Mohali received major facelift under him

Congress candidate from Mohali, Balbir Singh Sidhu, claimed to have carried out an overall development of the constituency.

Sidhu said that he brought a medical college in Mohali, a new civil hospital in Sector 66 and a nursing college, which, he further added, will make Mohali the health capital of Punjab.

“The fundamental problems faced by citizens like traffic jams at Landran Chowk have been solved. Provisions such as safe drinking water through 375 crore water treatment plant at Sinhpur Village and 20 MGD of water through Kajauli waterworks along with the 15 crore Bhagat Asa Ram Baidwan auditorium at Sector 78 and a 145 crore sewerage treatment plant at Sector 83 have also been provided,” he said.

Sidhu further said the people of Mohali should compare the 10 years of mayorship of AAP candidate Kulwant Singh to the 10 months of work done under Congress-ruled MC headed by Amarjeet Sidhu.

He said that the work has catapulted Mohali from 164th to 81st rank under Swacch Bharat Survey.