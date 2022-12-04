Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force arrests close aide of gangster Bhupi Rana

Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Saturday arrested a member of the Bhupi Rana gang from Barwala in Haryana.

The accused has been identified as Ankit Rana, who was allgedly running an extortion racket in the area of Zirakpur and Panchkula. Police also recovered one .32 bore pistol along with five live cartridges from him.

The development came only a day after the arrest of a member of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang, who was identified as Bunty, a resident of Dhakoli.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the AGTF in a joint operation with Mohali police succeeded in arresting the accused.

The DGP added that Ankit was wanted in the Baltana encounter case which took place in July, 2022.

In Baltana, three gangsters of the Bhupi Rana gang were arrested, while, one of the gangsters got injured in retaliation firing and two Punjab police officials also sustained injuries.

The DGP said that Ankit Rana was also wanted in many criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder, Arms Act, extortion, etc., registered in the states of Haryana as well as Punjab.

He was involved in extorting money from 15 hotels in Zirkapur and 10 hotels in Panchkula, besides, other renowned businessmen of this area, he added.

“Meanwhile, further investigations are on to find out his involvement in other criminal activities,” the DGP said.