Punjab Police task force arrests notorious criminal, thwarts alleged bid to murder

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a notorious criminal from Kharar in Mohali district and claimed to thwart a “possible attempt” of targeted killing, officers said.

According to the police, the accused – identified as Gurinder Singh alias Guri Shera of Sindhwan village in Fathegarh Sahib – was arrested from near Nadiala chowk. They also recovered two .30 calibre pistols and one .32 calibre pistol, along with 10 live cartridges, from his possession, officers added.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Ropar range, said Guri Shera and his associate – identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Jony of Malakpur Jatta village in Patiala – indulged in illicit smuggling of weapons and a case had been registered against them at Kharar city police station. He said following reliable inputs, police teams under the supervision of Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni apprehended Guri Shera and recovered the ammunition.

The DIG said that during interrogation, Guri disclosed that he used to procure arms and ammunition from states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and he was directed by a European-based handler to target an individual in an important city in Punjab. DIG Bhullar added that the accused was also paid Rs 1.50 lakh to purchase arms/ammunition and for logistic support to commit the crime. They also used to deliver these weapons to their gang members in Punjab.

The DIG said further probe is on to unravel the conspiracy and Guri’s aide Jony will also be arrested soon. An FIR has been registered under sections 25 (7) and (8) of the Arms Act. Guri Shera has six cases, including for extortion, under the Arms Act, snatching and dacoity, registered against him in the state, officers said.