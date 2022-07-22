Punjab Police collect gangster Bishnoi’s voice samples

July 22, 2022 3:58:03 am
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been named as the prime suspect for killing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May this year, was brought to the state cyber cell’s office in Phase IV on Thursday for collection of voice samples.
As per details, a police team brought Bishnoi to the state cyber cell office under a tight security cover, with traffic in the area also being momentarily halted as the gangster was taken inside the cyber cell’s office. Bishnoi’s voice samples were collected by cyber cell experts for around one-and-half hours, post which he was brought back to jail.
Sources in the police said that Bishnoi allegedly operates his gang from inside the jail by speaking to his men on the phone. So his voice samples were necessary to prove that he was involved in running extortion rackets as well as for killing Sidhu Moosewala. As per the police, Bihnoi was in touch with his aide Goldy Brar on phone while the plan to murder Moosewala was hatched. “He also allegedly ran extortion rackets and often called up businessmen. His voice samples will help us prove his involvement in all these crimes,” an officer said.
Singer Moosewala was killed on May 29 in Jawahar Ke village of Mansa district. A subsequent investigation by the police later had found Canada-based Goldy Brar and Bishnoi to be the main conspirators in the murder.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Why a ban on single-use plastics won’t help
UP minister Jitin Prasada, ex-Rahul Gandhi aide, who is in a spot over Yogi’s PWD crackdown
Explained: Ranil and the Rajapaksas
For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?
Exam-driven learning has killed creativity in students
TCS ex-CFO Ramakrishnan no more
Punjab Police collect gangster Bishnoi’s voice samples
Two civil service aspirants held for ‘cheating’ four BJP MLAs
Delhi Confidential: Standing In Solidarity
Goa govt says no list of temples destroyed during Portuguese rule
The MSP challenge
After seer’s immolation bid, Rajasthan agrees to shut mining sites