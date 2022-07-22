scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Punjab Police collect gangster Bishnoi’s voice samples

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 22, 2022 3:58:03 am
Lawrence Bishnoi. (File photo)

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been named as the prime suspect for killing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May this year, was brought to the state cyber cell’s office in Phase IV on Thursday for collection of voice samples.

As per details, a police team brought Bishnoi to the state cyber cell office under a tight security cover, with traffic in the area also being momentarily halted as the gangster was taken inside the cyber cell’s office. Bishnoi’s voice samples were collected by cyber cell experts for around one-and-half hours, post which he was brought back to jail.

Sources in the police said that Bishnoi allegedly operates his gang from inside the jail by speaking to his men on the phone. So his voice samples were necessary to prove that he was involved in running extortion rackets as well as for killing Sidhu Moosewala. As per the police, Bihnoi was in touch with his aide Goldy Brar on phone while the plan to murder Moosewala was hatched. “He also allegedly ran extortion rackets and often called up businessmen. His voice samples will help us prove his involvement in all these crimes,” an officer said.

Singer Moosewala was killed on May 29 in Jawahar Ke village of Mansa district. A subsequent investigation by the police later had found Canada-based Goldy Brar and Bishnoi to be the main conspirators in the murder.

