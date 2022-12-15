scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Punjab Police arrest suspected ISI spy giving sensitive information on police stations, Army bases to radicals

The Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Mohali arrested a suspected spy of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Tarpinder Singh of sector 40-D Chandigarh, was produced in a court and remanded in police custody till December 19.

SSOC officials said the accused was working as a spy on the directions of radicals sitting outside India, and providing them with sensitive documents, locations and other information about police stations and Army bases in India hence posing a threat to national security.

The police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 3,4,5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act at the SSOC police station in Mohali.

The police said they arrested Tapinder from Phase-1, Mohali, and recovered two mobile phones from his possession.

During the initial investigation, the police found that Tapinder was born and brought up in Chandigarh, and he holds two postgraduate degrees- MA (Punjabi) from Khalsa College, Sector-26, Chandigarh, and MA (political science) from PU Chandigarh in 2018.

Tapinder, through Facebook, initially got in touch with radicals sitting abroad and got radicalised, the police said. He was added to a radical WhatsApp group thus making his way to join hands with ISI agents who recruited Tapinder as a spy, the police added.

Tapinder has been working with ISI agents for more than three years and till now provided sensitive documents, locations, photographs and other information about various police buildings and army bases located in Punjab, the police said.

The police said they recovered WhatsApp chats of Tapinder Singh with ISI agents, photographs and locations of various police buildings, video of a recce of the SSOC Mohali building, which was sent to ISI agents.

The police said the accused told them that he had deleted previously sent sensitive records, photographs and other information from his mobile phone.

The police obtained four-day remand of the accused to ascertain backward and forward linkages.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 06:21:07 pm
