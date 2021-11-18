Punjab: NIA files charge sheet against seven terrorists in extortion case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against seven alleged terrorists who were apparently extorting money from businessmen in Punjab. An eight accused was not named in the charge sheet as he had died.

As per details available, the agency filed a charge sheet against Lovepreet Singh, Ram Singh, Kamaljeet Sharma, Gagandeep Singh, Mohd Asif Ali, Arshdeep Singh (presently in Canada), and Hardeep Singh Nijjar (presently in Canada) in a case pertaining to threatening and extortion by Khalistani terrorists before a special NIA court. The agency has filed the charge sheet under sections 120-B, 115, 170, 201, 385, 386, 387 & 471 of IPC, sections 17, 18, 188, 20, 21 and 23 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, sections 22 (C) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and section 25 (1A), 25 (6), 25 and 29 of the Arms Act. All charges against the eight accused, Pankaj Kumar. were dropped on account of his death.



Moga Police had registered a case at Mehna police station in May this year after receiving a tip-off that Arshdeep Singh, Charanjit Singh and Ramandeep Singh had formed a gang and were threatening and extorting money from businessmen of Punjab. The NIA had re-registered the case in June and initiated an investigation.

The probe by NIA unearthed a conspiracy hatched by Hardeep Singh Nijar, Canada-based self-styled chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and designated terrorist, in collusion with his associate Arshdeep Singh Arsh Prabh for kidnapping and subsequently killing the persons ofother faiths to disturb the communal harmony in the state of Punjab.