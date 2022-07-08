scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Anti-party activities: Punjab Congress expels Mohali senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor

Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi were vocal in their support for mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu after he joined the BJP two months ago.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: July 8, 2022 1:42:03 pm
Anti-party activities: Punjab Congress expels Mohali senior deputy mayor, deputy mayorSenior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal (left) and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi (Express File Photos)

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Friday expelled Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi for anti-party activities.

Somal and Bedi have been expelled for six years from the primary membership of the Congress. Both leaders were vocal in their support for mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu after he joined the BJP two months ago. Amrik Singh Somal had defeated Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh in the civic body elections held in ward number 42.

Mohali mayor Amarjeet Sidhu, and his brother, former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, had joined the BJP last month, triggering uncertainty within the ranks of the Congress in the Mohali civic body. The Mohali unit of Congress had later appealed to its councillors to stay united and not succumb to pressure.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft casePremium
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft case
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviourPremium
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviour
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciaryPremium
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement