Anti-party activities: Punjab Congress expels Mohali senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Friday expelled Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi for anti-party activities.

Somal and Bedi have been expelled for six years from the primary membership of the Congress. Both leaders were vocal in their support for mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu after he joined the BJP two months ago. Amrik Singh Somal had defeated Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh in the civic body elections held in ward number 42.

Mohali mayor Amarjeet Sidhu, and his brother, former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, had joined the BJP last month, triggering uncertainty within the ranks of the Congress in the Mohali civic body. The Mohali unit of Congress had later appealed to its councillors to stay united and not succumb to pressure.