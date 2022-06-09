Punjab: Man with bullet injury found dead inside car in Mohali

A man was found dead with a bullet injury, inside his car, in Sector 67 on Wednesday morning. Prima-facie, the investigation indicated that the man had died by suicide. Police initiated an investigation after registering a case of abetment to suicide against unknown persons.

The man identified as Karanpal Sharma was a resident of Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 67 and was into vehicle business. The incident came to light at around 6 am.

Karanpal’s Father Surendra Kumar said that they had celebrated Karanpal’s birthday on Tuesday night and after dinner they reached home at around 10 pm. Karanpal then left the house saying that his friends were asking him for a party.

Surinder Kumar further said that he called his son at around 1.30 am and Karanpal told him that he would reach home within half an hour. However, after that, his phone was switched off. Surinder Kumar also told the police that nobody in his family had a licensed gun.

Surinder Kumar also said that his son was upset for the past two days as he had received some calls on his phone and had arguments with someone.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “There is an entry wound of a bullet on the right side of his head. The pistol from which the fire happened was recovered from his right hand”. He added that the forensic team reached the spot and examined the scene of crime.

The SSP also said that upon examination, the entry wound showed point blank fire. The right hand, in which weapon was found, has tested positive for gunshot residue in preliminary tests by the forensic team. According to the SSP police have also recovered nine bullets from Karanpal’s right pocket.

An FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Phase 11, against unidentified persons.