Punjab: Minister Bhullar makes surprise visit to RTA

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar paid a surprise visit to the Regional Transport Authority’s (RTA) office here on Wednesday and reviewed the work going on in the office.

The spokesperson of the district administration said that the minister went to public counters at the RTA office in the morning, where he got details of the work being done from the employees. He also interacted with the public and got information about the problems being faced by them and gave instructions to officials.

Explaining the purpose of the visit, the minister said that the Punjab government is committed to bringing reform and transparency in government work so that people do not have to face any hassle in government offices.