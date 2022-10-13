scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Punjab: Minister Bhullar makes surprise visit to RTA

The spokesperson of the district administration said that the minister went to public counters at the RTA office in the morning, where he got details of the work being done from the employees.

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. (Photo:Facebook/Laljit Bhullar)

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar paid a surprise visit to the Regional Transport Authority’s (RTA) office here on Wednesday and reviewed the work going on in the office.

The spokesperson of the district administration said that the minister went to public counters at the RTA office in the morning, where he got details of the work being done from the employees. He also interacted with the public and got information about the problems being faced by them and gave instructions to officials.

Explaining the purpose of the visit, the minister said that the Punjab government is committed to bringing reform and transparency in government work so that people do not have to face any hassle in government offices.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

 

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 09:15:36 am
Next Story

Deepender Hooda holds meeting for Kharge

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement