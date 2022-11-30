scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Maan finds signs of illegal mining in Abhipur, says will take action

During a surprise check, signs of fresh mining were found at various places at the site of which the minister took strict notice. Maan also issued orders to officers of the department to investigate this mining and take strict action against the guilty.

Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan Tuesday conducted a surprise check of the mining plot at Abhipur village in Kharar. During the visit, signs of fresh mining were found at various places at the site of which the minister took strict notice. Maan also issued orders to officers of the department to investigate this mining and take strict action against the guilty.

Giving more information, Mann said that she had received the news that illegal mining was going on at Abhipur, and she immediately took action.

She said that during the raid, some machinery and signs of fresh mining were found, and that that the officials have been instructed to prepare and submit a report immediately in this regard.

She said that once the report is submitted, the guilty will be brought under the ambit of the law and strict action will be taken. The Punjab government is committed to providing a corruption-free administration, Maan said, adding that that illegal mining will not be tolerated .

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 07:34:35 am
