Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Punjab man uploads video of him threatening police officers with a gun, booked

Police said that the resident of Bibhor Sahib village posted the video on Instagram two days ago. He also misbehaved with the police officers who went to arrest him.

The accused has been sent to jail after being presented in court, the officer said.
A man whose viral video showed him brandishing a gun and threatening some police officers in abusive language two days ago was booked Saturday by the Ropar police in Punjab, officials said.

Police said that the man identified as Harish Sharma, a resident of Bibhor Sahib village, uploaded the video on Instagram.

Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni appealed to the residents not to upload any picture or video on social media displaying weapons, which could harm the peace and harmony.

“As the video had gone viral, a team of the district police rushed to his village to arrest him where he also misbehaved and indulged in a scuffle with them,” the SSP said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act. The accused has been sent to jail after being presented in court, the officer said.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 18:20 IST
