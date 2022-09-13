Punjab: Man, 3 relatives booked after woman alleges rape

Lalru police booked a man and three of his family members for allegedly raping a Maharashtra woman.

The accused, Surinder Singh, allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage and has not been arrested yet.

The woman told police that she had met Surinder around a year ago and they became friends.

She alleged that he also stayed with her for around 7-8 months and later sent her to her native place in Maharashtra.

The woman said she returned to Lalru on July 14 and called Surinder but he did not respond to her phone calls. She then called his uncle who also did not respond.

She alleged that when she called Surinder Singh’s brother, he began threatening her.

“Then Surinder called me after few hours when I was at the railway station. He asked me to go to the place where we lived in Lalru, where he also came and raped me. While leaving the place, he threatened me of dire consequences in case I followed him,” the complainant woman alleged to police.

Acting on the complaint, Lalru police booked Surinder Singh, his mother, brother and uncle under Sections 376 (2)(n) (whoever commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A case was registered in Lalru police station.