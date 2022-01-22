Punjab Lok Congress drives a hard bargain for Kharar, Mohali seats

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are in a dilemma over the choice of its candidates, as the party was still looking for credible faces to field from Kharar and Mohali. Sources said that the BJP and its poll ally, the Punjab Lok Congress of Captain Amarinder Singh, were still holding discussions on sharing the two seats.

A senior BJP leader, who is considered to be the frontrunner for getting the ticket, told The Indian Express that the list could be declared by January 23.

“The candidates shall be declared soon. The seats may be given to the BJP, and we are ready to contest the elections,” he added.

Sources in the local BJP unit said that the Punjab Lok Congress and the BJP have not been able to reach a consensus for the Kharar and Mohali seats. Captain Amarinder’s Punjab Lok Congress has asked the BJP to let it contest from both the seats.

“There is a deadlock at the moment. That is the only reason that tickets have not been given to candidates. The Punjab Lok Congress is still bargaining for both the seats,” a BJP leader said.