Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Punjab local bodies dept likely to decide Mohali mayor’s fate this week

In August, the sitting and former councillors had written a letter to the local bodies department against the mayor, stating that he had allotted developmental works worth Rs 50 lakh to Amritpreet Cooperative Housing Society, of which he is a member.

Mohali mayor, Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, Mohali, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAfter joining the BJP, the mayor has been facing opposition from Congress councillors too. At present, the Congress has 37 councillors in a 50-member house, while the AAP has ten members, while three are independent.

The local bodies department of Punjab is likely to decide the fate of Mohali Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu this week, an officer of the department told The Indian Express. Sidhu was asked by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to file his reply to a complaint against him regarding financially favouring a housing society, of which he is a member. The officer added that the decision was delayed due to the holidays and that the department was consulting with the legal department.

A councillor of the Opposition told The Indian Express that they had been following up the case and that they except a reply from the department this week. “We have been waiting as the department had to act after the court had

dismissed the mayor’s petition on September 29,” the councillor said.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 03:20:56 am
