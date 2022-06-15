Punjab: Liquor contractors protest against new excise policy

Liquor contractors of Punjab, on Tuesday, held a protest outside the headquarters of the excise department in Mohali demanding amendments in the new excise policy. The contractors termed the new policy faulty, which will ruin their business. The new policy was announced last month, and is set to come into effect from July.

Pinder Singh Brar, president of Unity of Wine Contractor Union Punjab, said they have been raising the issue for long and the state government should consult liquor contractors before making such policies.

He added that the contractors had given many representations to the government before framing the policy but were not heard. Highlighting the demands raised by the contractors, Brar said that the contractors want the security amount to be reduced from 17 to 10 per cent, and be part of licence fees. They also have been demanding that fees be charged at the end of the month and in case the contractor could not pay, he should be given 15 days time to pay. Further, they also want the quota of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) should be fixed, like locally made liquor.

Other demands include Rs 25 lakh fees for L-1 license, group size be reduced from Rs 30 crore to 8-10 crore which would help small-time contractors. They also want e-tendering to be replaced with the lottery system, and have demanded that the government give it in written in the policy that there should be no objection on the maximum rate.

The 10 per cent reduction in revenue as per the new excise policy has also been demanded.

A meeting was held between the excise officials and contractors, following which the excise department assured the contractors that they would consult with the government, following which the protest was ended.