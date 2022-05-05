scorecardresearch
Punjab: Journalist hit with iron rod, robbed of cash

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
May 5, 2022 6:32:32 am
Unknown persons targeted a media person in Zirakpur late on Tuesday night and took away his cash and cell phone, after hitting him with an iron rod on his head.

The victim Alok Verma, who works in a vernacular daily published from Panchkula, was going home at around 2:30 am. Verma told the police that when he reached near Jamuna Enclave, two bikes started following him. The accused hit him with an iron rod in his head and took away his wallet and cell phone. Verma is admitted at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. Police initiated an investigation.

The Chandigarh Press Club also condemned the attack on Verma and urged the Punjab DGP to register a criminal case against the attackers and immediately arrest them. The Chandigarh Press Club also urged the state government and police to ensure safety of journalists.

Later in the day, former Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh, condemned the attack on the journalist and took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

